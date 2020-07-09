1/1
Corey Raymond MOORE
Suddenly in Peterborough on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the age of 32. Corey was the beloved son of Laurie Moore (Shawne Wikstrom) and Kevin Moore. Loving brother of Tyler. Lovingly remembered by Krystal and her daughter Olivia. Predeceased by his grandparents Raymond & Carolyn Russelle and Byrce & Jean Moore. Corey will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Corey, donations may be made to the drug addiction centre, Wayside House of Hamilton and would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook where online condolences and donations may be made at www.fallis-shields.com.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fallis & Shields Funeral Home
35 King Street West
Millbrook, ON L0A 1G0
705-932-5300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

11 entries
July 8, 2020
Kevin,Laurie and Tyler. There are so many broken hearts. We will always remember Corey's impish smile. Our love and prayers to you all.
Uncle Ronald and Aunt Christine.
christine moore
Family
July 8, 2020
July 6, 2020
Kevin , Tyler , Laurie so sorry to hear about Corey ,youre in our thoughts and prayers Our hearts are broken that you are going thru this . Sending big hugs and Love from Dianne & Hope boys .
Friend
July 6, 2020
Laurie, Tyler and Kevin,
Im just so...sorry to hear of Coreys death.
He was the sweetest , loveable little boy. I just loved him.
Its so sad that this had to happen.
Please take care of yourselves and remember the good times.
Corey will always be with you in spirit.
Blessings, Sue
Sue Jones
Friend
July 5, 2020
This I such Sad new for the whole family . Memories from the past when Corey was younger he always had a smile that lit up the baseball field with a batters up coming down thinking of you all during this difficult time .
Courtney white (Dakin)
Friend
July 5, 2020
Kevin, Laurie and Tyler, this is life changing and will forever make you see things differently. Right now you can only Feel sadness and grief like nothing you have ever felt . But when time has gone by without you even noticing, it will be different And you will be able to remember Corey with more love in your heart then the pain. Little bits at a time, but it will happen . Stay close and always share what your feeling with someone that cares about you or someone who is wanting to hear you .
Laurie Carey
Friend
July 4, 2020
Corey will always be remembered, growing up he was like a big brother to me and had many visits in the past few years as well. Thinking of all of the family during this time ❤
Danielle Logan
Friend
July 4, 2020
The Moore's,

I have very fond memories of Cory from elementary school. He would always jump on my back and make him give him a piggy back ride. He was always one of the sweetest, kindest kids. The Moore's are in my thoughts and prayers.
Stephanie Riel
Friend
July 4, 2020
Dear Laurie and Kevin,
We are so saddened to hear of Coreys passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you . Let the good memories of Corey give you some comfort during this difficult time. May he Rest In Peace.

Uncle Paul and Aunt Judy
Paul and Judy Crough
Family
July 4, 2020
So sorry for your lost uncle Kevin I cant begin to imagine the sadness you are feeling our thoughts are with you and your family
Rob and Edie
Family
July 4, 2020
Laurie and Kevin I am so sorry to read of your son's passing. My sincere condolences to you both and your extended family.
Faye Duncan Curry
Friend
