In Loving Memory of Cynthia Joanne McEwan (Morden) It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Cynthia after a short battle with cancer. Cynthia passed away peacefully during the early hours of October 25, 2020 at Hospice Peterborough; two months shy of her 45th birthday. Cynthia's devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. Cynthia was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be silly. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. Cynthia was born in Oshawa, Ontario and grew up in Port Perry where she attended R.H. Cornish PS and Port Perry High School. After High School she moved on to Nipissing University and graduated with honours in Environmental Geography. After university she soon discovered that she wanted to work with and help people so she decided to pursue a career as a PSW and started her education at Durham College. Cynthia also became a 'Big Sister' through Big Brothers and Sisters Canada and mentored Amberlynne for over 10 years. Her greatest accomplishment came along in 2006 when her son Keiffer was born. For the next several years Cynthia was a dedicated mother and wife. When Keiffer attended Public School, Cynthia was happy to volunteer there in the Student Nutrition Program (Breakfast Club). After this time at home Cynthia decided to complete her education as a PSW and moved on to a full time career. She taught Sunday School at Christian Victory Church and then at Living Hope Church where she was also part of the Stephen Ministry (a Ministry where you spend non-judgemental time with people who need a listening ear). In July of 2020 Cynthia started experiencing severe headaches and after several trips to multiple hospitals, she was diagnosed, on September 4th, with a Cerebellum Glioblastoma, the most aggressive of brain tumours. Predeceased by her Grandparents, Harold and Mary Morden, Eldon and Blanche Dettman, all of Lindsay. Cynthia was the cherished daughter of Douglas and Glenda Morden, a loving sister to Jeffery Morden and his wife, Liz, and "Auntie C." to their children, Ethan and Kendall. She is survived by her husband, Tyler (of 22 years), and their son, Keiffer. Cynthia will be missed and remembered by all who called her friend especially Connie Duffy-Lorne. Gone from us far too soon, we are forever thankful for the 33 years we've had since Cynthia's first encounter with cancer at the tender age of 11. Following her recovery at that time, Cynthia spent a week each summer at Camp Oochigeas for several years. A few years ago, Cynthia looked forward to giving back to Camp Ooch and was a Counselor there. Many thanks to the staff at PRHC and Kingston General who looked after Cynthia. Most heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hospice Peterborough who treated Cynthia with care, respect and dignity from October 1st to her date of death. In keeping with Cynthia's wishes, aquamation has taken place at Ashburnham Funeral Home, Peterborough. A pandemic modified Celebration of Life was held on November 1 at the Keene Centre for the Arts. As the family of the late Cynthia McEwan, we would like to express our deepest appreciation and thanks to our family, friends and colleagues for all of your support, phone calls, cards and donations made in Cynthias's memory to the Hospital for Sick Children, Kingston General, Hospice Peterborough or your favourite charity. Doug & Glenda, Jeff & Liz and their family.