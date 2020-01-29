Home

Cynthia Mary "Cindy" DANIELS

Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Friday, January 24, 2020 with loved ones by her side. Cindy of Peterborough, was 62 years of age. Beloved sister of Carol Paterson (late Don) and the late Greg Daniels (late Lorna). Predeceased by her parents Don and Thelma Daniels and her beloved dog Maggie. Cindy was loved and will be remembered by Sally and Hugh Riley, Shirley and Bob Ketchenson, and their families. Cindy was excep- tionally kind, wickedly funny, caring to others and stoic with her own adversities. A private interment is planned at Bridgenorth Cemetery. Condolence notes or donations to a would be appreciated and can be directed to communityalternative.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 29, 2020
