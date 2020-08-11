Unexpectedly at her residence on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Doug. Loving mother of Tim (Meg) and Kevin (Lenora) Watts. Proud grandma of Declan, Joshua, Mason, and Brennan. Step-Mother to Pam Johnson, Laurie Johnson (Clint), Melanie Johnson-Foster (Paul), Christopher Johnson (Beth) and Michael (Mikki). Loving step-grandma to Cecilia, Kyle, Austin, Paolo, Madaline, Marco, Grace, Arianna, Dominic, Avah, Grai and Hugh. Daisy will also be sadly missed by her siblings, Sue Payne (Rick pre-deceased), Jessie (Charlie Dunford), Connie Beres, Tom Watt (Karen) and Heather (Ben Meyer) as well as her in-laws Norm Johnson, Cliff Johnson, Donna Downer, Wilma (John Flannigan), Morley Johnson (Cathy) and the late Eric and Al Johnson (Marion) as well as many extended family and a host of friends. A private cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will take place at Little Lake Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Nisbett Funeral Home. Donations in memory of Daisy may be given to the Good Neighbors Care Centre Peterborough.