After a courageous journey on July 18, 2020 at Victoria Manor in Lindsay. Loving husband of Linda (nee Tennant) for 51 years. Cherished father of Amy. Proud poppa of Clayton. Dale will also be sadly by his brother Allan of Lindsay as well as many extended family and friends. A private cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the Nisbett Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com