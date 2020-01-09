|
Peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 surrounded by his family at PRHC. Cherished husband of Carol. Loving father of Jim (Gina), Carole (John Fair), Michael (Denise), Rusty (Lisa) and step daughter Angela (Steve Barker). Predeceased by his parents Marietta and Amos Fisher as well as his brother Karl. Proud grandfather of Sarah, Felicia (Mike Belrose), Jessica, Michael Jr. Brett, Karley, Morgan, Jaelynn, Brandon and Cassy. Great Poppa to Maci. Dale will also be sadly missed by his extended family and a host of friends. Private cremation entrusted to the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, with a celebration of life to be announced in the spring. The family would like to thank the Palliative Care unit of PRHC for their kind and compassionate care. Donations in memory of Dale may be made to PRHC Palliative Care Unit. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome