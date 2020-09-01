Dale O'REILLY

Entered into rest at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 58. Dear father of Shianne, Tashana, Dylan, Kendra and Jessie. Cherished brother of Sharon (Don) Hartin, Debbie (Brian) Fenton, Terry (Wendy) O'Reilly. Fondly remembered by his grand kids, many nieces and nephews and brother-in-law Chuck. Predeceased by his parents Joyce and Murray O'Reilly sister Kim Reid and brother-in-laws Bill Reid and Terry Neal. A family graveside service was held at Smith Cemetery, Woodville. If desired memorial donations to the Ontario Lung Association Kawartha Halliburton and my be made through Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca