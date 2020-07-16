It is with great sadness that the family of Dale Richards announce his passing on June 23,2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer in his 59th year. Dale is the loving son of Frank Richards and the late Leona Richards (2016). Sadly missed by his long time partner, Cheryl Cunningham and cherished father of Dale Jr. and Marc. Loving grandfather to Savanah, Sabrey, Trent, Karly, Kayla, Lucie and Estella (on the way). Dale is survived by his siblings, Ken (Theresa), Karen (Ron), Vic, Todd (Betty), Cathy (Jeff) as well as many nieces and nephews. Dale grew up in Downeyville, but lived the later part of his life in Wildwood, BC and Nilton Junction ,AB. He had such a great love for the outdoors as well as a great passion for raising dogs with his sweetheart, Cheryl. The times that Dale was able to spend with his grandchildren were one of his greatest treasures. A celebration of Dale's life will be held at a later date.



