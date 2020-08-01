Passed away at home in Lindsay, surrounded by her family and friends loving and caring for her, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 53. Dana is survived by her loving parents Marie and Ivan Purdy, her partner Joseph "Joe" Chase, her step-children Gabrielle and Nathaniel, and her brother Daryl and her sister-in-law Melanie (MacAlpine). She will be fondly remembered by nieces Elizabeth and Adeline, nephew Joseph, her many aunts, uncles, and cousins, along with the many friends she made throughout her adventurous life. Dana was compassionate and generous, always living life to the fullest with a smile that would light up a room. Dana was also a fighter and would stand up fiercely for her friends and family. She will always be remembered for her love of Prince. I never meant 2 cause U any sorrow I never meant 2 cause U any pain I only wanted one time 2 see U laughing I only wanted 2 see U laughing in the Purple Rain Please feel free to leave pictures or memories through the Mackey Funeral Home Book of Memories (www.mackeys.ca
) or at the Facebook Group Page: "Dana - never to be forgotten". The family is grateful for all of the help and well wishes received. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to commemorate Dana.