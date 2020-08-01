1/1
Dana Marie Purdy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at home in Lindsay, surrounded by her family and friends loving and caring for her, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 53. Dana is survived by her loving parents Marie and Ivan Purdy, her partner Joseph "Joe" Chase, her step-children Gabrielle and Nathaniel, and her brother Daryl and her sister-in-law Melanie (MacAlpine). She will be fondly remembered by nieces Elizabeth and Adeline, nephew Joseph, her many aunts, uncles, and cousins, along with the many friends she made throughout her adventurous life. Dana was compassionate and generous, always living life to the fullest with a smile that would light up a room. Dana was also a fighter and would stand up fiercely for her friends and family. She will always be remembered for her love of Prince. I never meant 2 cause U any sorrow I never meant 2 cause U any pain I only wanted one time 2 see U laughing I only wanted 2 see U laughing in the Purple Rain Please feel free to leave pictures or memories through the Mackey Funeral Home Book of Memories (www.mackeys.ca) or at the Facebook Group Page: "Dana - never to be forgotten". The family is grateful for all of the help and well wishes received. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to commemorate Dana.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mackey Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved