Daniel Joseph (Danny) SULLIVAN
Passed away at his residence on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in his 68th year. Loving father of Tracy (Reid), Shane, Kelly (Tara), Sarah (Brian) and Carrie (Eric). Proud grandfather of Abby and Rylan, Annabelle and Lyvia, Georgia and Franky, and Tillie. Survived by wife Nancy (Russelle). Beloved son of Marion Sullivan (nee Redmond) and the late George (Red) Sullivan. Dear brother of Jane (Mike), Suzanne (Mike) and Kate. Danny will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, best friend and cousin Steve Sullivan, and long-time friend Randy Freeburn. In memory of Danny, donations to Kawartha Food Share would be appreciated by the family. Private family arrangements entrusted to DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 705-745-4612. Interment to follow at a later date and will be announced by the family.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duffus Funeral Home Ltd - Peterborough
431 George Street South
Peterborough, ON K9J 3E2
705-745-4612
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
May God bless you, Nancy & your family in this time of sorrow. My sincere condolences to you & your family. Danny was a good man & a good friend. Many good conversations & good memories over the years. God speed, Danny. You will always be in my thoughts & prayers. my friend!
Mike Monaghan
Friend
June 3, 2020
So very sorry to learn of Dannys passing.Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
Brian and Bernadette Bartlett
Friend
June 3, 2020
Dave and I send our sincere condolences to the Sullivan family. Thinking of you at this difficult time.
Dave and Joanne Loveless
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
I was saddened to hear Danny passed away. My sincere condolences to all the Sullivan family.
Brent Burns
Friend
June 2, 2020
To the Sullivan family. I am sorry to hear of Dannys passing. My condolences at this time of your sadness.
Brennan Jenish
Friend
June 2, 2020
So sorry to hear about your Son Danny Sullivan's passing, Marion. To Nancy and your family Shane, Kelly, Tracy, Carrie my deepest condolences to you. Your Dad was a great guy, have known the family for so many years. The hockey life, especially with Kelly,
Playing with my son Carl. So many years & great memories
In our thoughts and prayers. Marg Hammell, Carl and Christian Murphy and families.
Marg Hammell
Friend
June 2, 2020
Thanks for the fantastic memories. I will miss our daily calls and the laughter we had . I love you and cant express how much you will be missed by Sliver and I
Steve Sullivan
Family
June 2, 2020
So sorry to hear about Danny's passing. Our deepest condolences to your family.
Steve and Diane Russelle
Family
June 2, 2020
Dea Marion & Family
Thinking of you and your family at this sad time.
Sincerely Marlene & Ken

Marlene Popp-Fowler
Friend
June 2, 2020
To the Sullivan family.
So sorry to hear of Danny,s passing.
My deepest condolences.
Pete Guerin
Pete Guerin
Friend
