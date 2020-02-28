Home

Daniel Michael Twomey Obituary
Surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at PRHC. Beloved husband of Mary (2018) for 54 years. Loving father of Dan Jr. (Mary Ann) and Donnie (Valerie). Cherished Poppa of Alyssa, Rachell, Emily and Rebecca. Dan is survived by his extended family and a host of friends. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass, Saturday March 14th, at 11 a.m. at SACRED HEART ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH 208 Romaine Street. Cremation Rosemount Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life Reception will take place at the Peterborough Naval Association 24 Whitlaw Drive. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 28, 2020
