Passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday May 7, 2020 at the age of 58. Cherished son of Olive May (née McCausland) and predeceased by his father Roy Douglas Elliott. Dear father of Danny, David, Allan, Crystal Lynn (Russ Harwood) and Johnny; grandfather of 9. Loving brother of Linda Burr, Laurie (Kevin Carmichael) and Lee McInnis. A private burial service will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society Kawartha Lakes. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay. www.mackeys.ca.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 13, 2020.