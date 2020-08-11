It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Danny McPherson. Danny passed away in his 78th year, peacefully surrounded by his family at home. Danny will forever be greatly missed and cherished by his daughters Cheryl and Cindy (Jay), grandchildren Tyler, Daryl, Tiana, Trey, and D'Onte, and great grandchildren Emerson and Jersey. Danny will also be greatly missed by his sister Nancy (Dave), nephew Rick, friends Vera (George), and all of his extended family. We want to say a very BIG thank you to all of you, for all your love and support....Dad is now in heaven and giving his love to his angel (Reta Gail McPherson) who he had deeply missed for the last 1.5 years. We all love and miss you both. Hug each other tight. Cremation has taken place, at Danny's request, no services will be held at this time, however his family will plan A Celebration of Danny's life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be graciously appreciated to The Canadian Cancer Society
, or The Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be made at www.communityalternative.ca
.