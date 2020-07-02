1/1
Danny Nelson AUSTEN
Peacefully at his home, June 23rd 2020 in his 75th year, while surrounded by his family. Dan will be sadly missed as a beloved husband of Glenda (nee Ferguson), dear father of Troy of Haliburton and Skye Austen (Wayne Lavery) of Eagle Lake, grandpa of Hayes, son of the late Nelson & Hazel Austen, brother of Kathy (Late Phil Allen), Margo (Paul Sisson) and Elwood (Donna), brother-in-law of Wayne Ferguson (Rheta), Lorraine Irvine (Brian), Sharon Christie, Gail Hannon (Dave), Late Eric Ferguson (Cathy). Also, survived by many nieces and nephews. Dan will fondly be remembered as a dedicated husband and a loving father for the family he treasured the most. Dan inspired so many friends and family. He was a great conversationalist and a genuine listener. He had a vivacious personality with a sense of humour. He made an everlasting impression with people. Dan was passionate about enjoying life, and thankful to those that made it possible. For many years, Dan worked in the car business and finished his career at Peterborough Chrysler. He will be remembered as being a warm, decent and caring distinguished salesman, a great co-worker and a wise mentor. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 2, 2020.
