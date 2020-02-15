|
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Hospice Peterborough. Darlene, age 63, of Bobcaygeon, is forever loved and will be deeply missed by her husband of 42 years Richard, sons Shane (Emily) and Adam (Melissa), grandchildren April, Elyssa, Masen, (mom Stephanie), Jameson, (mom Jade), and Landen. Remembered always by her mom Joan, brothers Mike (Susie) and Carey, brothers-in-law Jeff and Kirby, sisters-in-law Linda (Mike), Sylvia (Bill), Kim (Pat d.) and Camilla. Treasured by her best friend Diane. Predeceased by her father Raymond, sister Catherine and brother-in-law Kirk. Special thanks to Hospice Peterborough for their loving care and compassion for Darlene and the entire family while Darlene was in their care. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon. Cremation. A Celebration of Darlene's Life will take place in the spring on Saturday June 13th at Royal Canadian Legion, Br. #239, 96 King St. E., Bobcaygeon, at 2:00 p.m., memories shared at 3:00 p.m. Condolences, and if desired, memorial donations may be given to Hospice Peterborough and can be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 15, 2020