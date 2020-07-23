1/1
Darragh MORONEY
Family Celebrates Darragh Moroney's Last Sunset Darragh Dennis Moroney passed away on July 9, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with cancer. This larger-than-life man was a force—and he left this world hard and fast, just like he drove his race cars. In his much-too-short 70 years, he saw more, did more, and lived more than most people could in several lifetimes. Throughout his life, he worked extremely hard to ensure a better life for his family. He owned racetracks, bingo halls, industrial buildings, and, most recently, the Tamarac Golf Course. He was genuinely fearless in business and life and loved anything that went fast. Those who spent any time with him during his legendary adventures were always guaranteed a warm smile and one heck of a great time—making memories that would go down in their history books. Darragh was a loving husband to Nancy and a bighearted dad to his children: Darragh "Too" (Melissa), Shanna, Hart (Ellie) and stepson Buddy Lapierre (Rebecca). He will be dearly missed by grandchildren London, Blake, Mallory, Landon, Bowen, and Callahan, and by his siblings Brenda (Avril, Cameron), Paul (Avery, Delaney), and Mike (wife Tracy; children Ryan, Alison). The family asks that his friends raise a Michelob Ultra or a Molson Export to Darragh as they watch the sunset—to commemorate this great man and the extraordinary life he lived. Seventy years young Darragh Moroney, always and forever. We hope you are chasing your next checkered flag into the sunset. If you would like to donate in Darragh's memory, please visit Hospice Peterborough.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 23, 2020
Don and i met Darragh when he started Tamarac and he was such a nice man..always busy doing something there and always had a kind word or conversation when he saw us..he will be missed around the golf course..sorry for your loss Nancy and family ❤
Don and Leanne Hall
Don and Leanne Hall
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
1994 ... I'll never forget that time heading westbound on the 401 just passed Airport there was Darragh pulling his trailer / race car probably going to Delaware Raceway pulled up beside him what about a big Hi 5 and smile, what a Priceless moment!! Carmen Andreoli
Carm Andreoli
Friend
July 22, 2020
He was always the easiest gentleman to do business with .Kindest man l ever know .Rest in peace my freind
Pete Seabrooke
Friend
July 22, 2020
Sorry for the loss to the Moroney family. Always a great racer to deal with at Kawartha and Peterborough speedway.
David Brown
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Gone from this world, but will live on in our hearts and minds.
Doug Waters
Friend
July 22, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Moroney family.
May a lifetime of wonderful memories help carry you through these difficult times.
What a beautiful, heartfelt eulogy. We will raise our Michelob Ultra at sunset to celebrate Darragh.
Irene and Guy Gosselin
Irene Ramsperger
Friend
July 22, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. I will certainly miss that big smile and bigger hugs.
Ross and Marg Lillico
Marg Lillico
Friend
July 22, 2020
Shanna,Hart,Too, Nancy, Brenda, Paul and Michael,
Our sincere condolences for the loss of our grewt cousin Darragh.
We ll never forget the 9th May 2016 when we sent you a message on fb to ask you if you were related to Grace Sweetland. To our astonishment, you replied instantly and a year later we met in London for the first time after 65 years! We were so excited to meet one of the few remaining direct cousins descending from the Sweetland family in Bow!
When we came to Peterborough, you and Nancy made us feel very welcome, you showed us around the area, met Barry, Hart and Shanna, saw your beautiful collection of cars, your racing track, and most of all your latest acquisition Tamarac Golf club. We came to know you as a very kind and generous person as well as a devoted family man.
In the short time that we had together, we will always be grateful for your presence.
Thank you for having given us the opportunity to rekindle our family ties.
We shall never forget you.
Jim,Elizabeth,Adrian and Joanna
Sweetland family.
Jim Sweetland
Family
July 22, 2020
words cannot describe how we feel. Our hearts go out to you Nancy,”Too”, Shanna, Hart and Buddy and the rest of the family. We have so many great memories of our times in Florida. It won’t be the same. He will be greatly missed. He was a good friend. RIP “D”
Don & Kim Basso
Friend
July 22, 2020
Great working for Darragh at Peterborough Speedway. Condolences to his family, he will be greatly missed.
Bob & Wendy Finnegan
Friend
July 22, 2020
Nancy, Too, Shanna, Hart and Buddy so sorry to hear of your loss. Hard to believe Darragh is gone but we will keep our memories of him close to our hearts.
Bill and Bob Bruce
Friend
July 22, 2020
We had so many great times with Darragh. Always a laugh and a beer.....then an Uber ride. :) Huge loss to the smiling world. Sincere condolences to Nancy and his family. God Bless.
Andy & Lisa Matheson
Andy Matheson
Friend
July 22, 2020
There are many adjectives that can describe Darragh, but our favourite is friend. Nancy, Too, Shanna, Hart, Buddy, and the rest of Darragh’s family, so sorry for your loss.
Lisa & Spanky Goodin
Friend
July 22, 2020
a Gentleman, had great times in Florida
Dave and Barb Edgerton
Friend
July 22, 2020
Great guy ,Good friend ,will miss you in Florida,
John nordin
Friend
July 22, 2020
so so missed. R.I.P. my friend. Deepest Sympathy for the Maroney Family.
Makkay Family
Friend
July 21, 2020
Darragh the 2nd, I never met your father but you and i were school mates. You if I remember were like your dad. Always smiling, always a friend and always stood up for what you believed in. I send you hugs and my condolences to your family at this time.
Lori Gardiner
July 21, 2020
Rest in Peace Darragh. Sincere condolences to you and family Nancy. Will never forget meeting y'all on a cruise ship years ago and a day spent together in Barbados.
Darby Shaw
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Thanks for Being part of my Journey in life!!!!
Wally
Friend
July 21, 2020
We had a lot of great times together. Our thoughts are with your family. The Shrubb's
Warren Shrubb
Friend
July 21, 2020
"Too", Shanna, Hart, Nancy and families. So terribly sorry to hear of the passing of Darragh. Anytime we met, he was very kind to both myself and Norm. Norm has many happy memories of working on the race car in Peterborough and of travelling to Florida with Darragh to race. Special memories to hold onto. Take comfort in knowing how well liked and respected this 'gentle giant' was. Norm and Dianne Andrews
Dianne Andrews
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
So sadden to hear this news.
He was one of the good guys and he will be missed by many. RIP Darragh
Kim& Craig Speight
Kim Craig Speight
Friend
July 21, 2020
We are so truly sad to see you go Darragh, sending our love to all the family. Love, Wendy & Rob Wood
July 21, 2020
On behalf of behalf of myself and "Stradwick's Carpet One", I would like to extend our deepest sympathies & condolences to the Moroney family.
Although, we did not know Darragh personally, his reputation throughout the Peterborough area certainly proceeded him and I am
sure he will be greatly missed.

David Weeks & Family
Stradwicks Carpet One, Ptbo
David Weeks
July 21, 2020
Darragh was someone I looked up to and I told him that. He will be missed.
Matt Packman
Friend
July 21, 2020
Rest in peace my dear cousin
Linda Warne
Family
July 21, 2020
RIP Darragh.
Thank you for the good times we had with you.
Linda Warne
Family
July 21, 2020
That is a beautiful obituary. He was full of life and always had a smile So so sorry for your loss, thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this time ❤❤
Mary ann
Friend
July 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to Nancy, Darragh Too, Shannon Hart and Buddy. Darragh was my landlord for many years and I always found him fair. Had a few pops along the way. A good guy to me and my family and a friend for helping out a starting business guy. He dealt with a handshake and his word was good enough for me. I will have a private toast for you Darragh and thank you for taking a chance on a young guy with no credit history. You will be missed
Dan Twomey
Friend
July 21, 2020
I am so very sorry - Darragh was larger than life and this is a huge loss but he left you all with some wonderful memories.
Gail Newman
July 21, 2020
So sad to hear of Darragh's passing !Sam and Monica Audia (Sam's Italian Deli) rest in peace my Friend.





















Sam Audia
Friend
July 21, 2020
Very sorry for your loss, he was a nice man.
Cindy
July 21, 2020
So sorry to hear of Darraghs passing. Whenever seeing this kind hearted man at any RaceTrack he always had a smile on his face and a Friendly "Hello" as he walked by. He will be missed.
Kathy McCabe
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
A great man and a great friend you will be sadly missed & never forgotten
Love the Ohno family xoxo
Ken ohno
Friend
July 21, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Darragh's passing. He was such a great guy, so fun to be around, always made you laugh. Thinking of all his family during this tough time. We will have a toast over a Michelob Ultra for Darragh tonight. Bethann and John Handley
Bethann and John Handley
Friend
July 21, 2020
Condolences to the whole family I new the kids best and they all carried themselves with a level Of class , professionalism and zest for having fun...all traits from Dad Im sure .. so sorry for your loss
joe hawley
Friend
July 21, 2020
such a wonderful person
Kind and full of fun
I will miss my big bear hugs !!!
You will nerve be forgotten my friend
From our days of racing on your track to drinking at a bar
To meeting up at Fort Myers monkey bar
Gary and I are heart broken and you have been taken way to young
Till we meet again my friend
Ann and Gary Nelson
Ann Nelson
Friend
July 21, 2020
Thinking of his family and friends during this difficult time. I remember him from both Peterborough and Kawartha Speedway, he always had a smile.

My condolences
Cheryl Crosgrey
Friend
July 21, 2020
Darragh was an incredible man.... he was one of those people who just lit up the room. He will be missed terribly. Our deepest condolences to the whole family. Big hugs to you all ❤
Andrea and Grant Gibson
Friend
July 21, 2020
He truly was a wonderful man and will be sadley missed by everyone. A beautiful smile and such a loss.
Bev McGee and Don Waters
Friend
July 21, 2020
Gonna miss ya, buddy! I'm so pissed that you had to get a cancer. Breaks my heart.
Mike Glean
Friend
July 21, 2020
My condolences to Nancy and the Moroney family. Darragh will def be missed.
Kellie Warren
Friend
July 21, 2020
Darragh was a great guy. So lucky to have known him and be able to call him a friend. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. RIP Darragh.
Derek & Cait Lynch
Friend
July 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sharon and Paul Cormier
Friend
July 21, 2020
...
The Sterling Family
Friend
July 21, 2020
Thinking of his family and friends during this difficult time. He was truly a wonderful man.

Sincere condolences,
Stephen & Kim Lillico
July 21, 2020
So sorry to read this. My condolences to all the Moroney family.
Jim Enborg
Friend
July 21, 2020
I never had the chance to meet your father. He sounds like he was a heck of a dad! My condolences to you on the loss to your family.
Stephanie Fraser (BrokerLink)
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your families during this difficult time.
Curt & Christina Adamson
Curt & Christina
July 21, 2020
i was so very sad to hear this news. I havent seen Darragh in a long time but he was definitely someone I will never forget! I spent a lot of time with the Moroney family when I was young and was very fond of them all. A very accurate obituary as Darragh loved and lived life! My deepest condolences to the family, he will be missed.
Cecilia Bastien (CeCe)
Friend
