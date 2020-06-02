Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on May 23, 2020 in his 64th year. Predeceased by his father Ron and survived by his mother Dorothy. Beloved husband of Lois for 42 years. Loving father of Darrell (Destiny), Tanya (Tyler) and Derrick (Laura). Grandfather of Noah, Faith, Aedin, and Austin. Darrell is survived by his eight siblings and predeceased by his brother Frank. Darrell also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place and there will be a Celebration of Life held once restrictions have been lifted. If desired, memorial donations to the Ganaraska Forest Tree Donation Program (www.grca.on.ca) would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, or online at www.makeys.ca Please Note: Current COVID-19 restrictions limit all funeral gatherings to 10 or less people. Congregating in groups of more than 10 people for any funeral services is currently prohibited.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.