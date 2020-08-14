1/1
Darryl Bruce JORDAN
1965 - 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of our son, Darryl, in Edmonton, Alberta on July 19, 2020. He made his home in Edmonton after his retirement from the Canadian Armed Forces. He leaves to mourn, his parents Elmer and Rose Jordan of Bath, Ontario, an older brother, Gary (Teresa) and their three children of Peterborough, sister Rosalind of Tamworth and her three children and grandchildren. Grandson of the late Lloyd and Sarah Jordan. Also survived by many relatives in Newfoundland & Labrador and Ontario, Veterans and friends across Canada. A graveside service will be held at Fenelon Falls Cemetery on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm. To leave a condolence, share a story or photo, or make a memorial donations please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com. Provincial directives require that you arrive with a facemask or face shield. Social Distancing will be monitored closely.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
