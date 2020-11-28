1/1
Darryl LEITH
Suddenly at his home in Whitby on November 25, 2020, in his 45th year. Predeceased by his father Joseph Leith Jr. Survived by his mother Darlene Leith, brother Brent and sister Laura, all of Lindsay. Lovingly remembered by his uncle Al Wilson, cousins Tara and Aaron Wilson, nephews Jaxson, and Jacob Leith and Crystal Lynde. Our family would like to thank Darryl's doctors and his nurse Diane Bevan at Ontario Shores in Whitby. Darryl put up a courageous fight against a devastating disease for which there is no cure. Cremation has taken place. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. If desired, donations to Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 28, 2020.
