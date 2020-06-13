Dave PETTIFER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dave's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away after a lengthy struggle with cancer on Friday June 5, 2020 at the P.R.H.C. Dave Pettifer of Lakefield in his 57th year. Dave was an employee with the City of Peterborough. Leaving behind his wife Eileen (nee Brick) and daughters Maria and Helen Pettifer. Remembered by his sisters Jane Cowx (the late Doug), Anna Elvidge, Nita Flannigan (the late Jim), brother Bob Pettifer (Cathy), sisters-in-law Jolayne Gander (Dale), Laureen O'Malley, Sarah Aquin (Rene), brother-in-law Will Brick (the late Cathe), mother-in-law Elaine Brick and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents David and Sheila and father-in-law Ray Brick. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Peterborough Regional Health Centre Cancer Care as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355. The family wishes to thank Dr. Katherine Shim, Oncologist, Dr. Jonathan Mallory, Palliative Care Physician and Dr. Greg Zaniewski, Physician, for the exceptional care given to Dave.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
June 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Dave was friends with my brother .
Remembering him as a kind man , so sad
Yvonne Medland
Acquaintance
June 12, 2020
So sorry to hear this news about your brother Anna and family. Hugs
Carolyn Wray
Friend
June 12, 2020
It was a pleasure working with Dave being his nurse and the knowledge that he had at the history in the area was absolutely fantastic he had such a positive attitude. Our visits will truly be missed . His positive attitude was amazing
Linda McMahon
Acquaintance
June 12, 2020
I went to Chemong Public School with Dave. I remember him being shy and funny. He was The tallest guy in my class. Im so sorry for your loss. Lisa Braine Hobbins.
Lisa Hobbins
Classmate
June 12, 2020
So sorry To hear of Daves passing. Growing up in bridgenorth I spent my childhood with Dave at Chemong public school.
Jack Wade
Classmate
June 12, 2020
Grew up with Big Dave. Heart of gold. Love this guy. Sorry we lost touch over the years. A fine man.
Mark Smith
Friend
June 12, 2020
Dear Eileen and girls,
I'm so sorry to hear the news of Dave. It's a hard time to go through, my heart goes out to you all. Take care..
Love Cathy Van Wart
Friend
Cathy Van Wart
Friend
June 12, 2020
Dear Eileen and Family,
We are very sorry for the loss of your husband and father. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Paul and Judy Crough
Paul and Judy Crough
Family
June 12, 2020
Eileen, Maria and Helen
Sorry for your loss. Hold on to your dearest memories and lean on each other.
Love Laura Conquer and family
Laura Conquer
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved