Suddenly at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, November 30, 2020 in his 73rd year. Beloved husband of Sue (nee Toohey) for 48 years. Loving father of Chris Prince and Jay Prince (Anne Oribelli). Cherished granddad of Jake, Kyle, Cam, Lindsay, Gabriel and Andrew. Dear brother-in-law of Sharon Merriman (Stephen), Robert Toohey, Amanda Hynes (Daniel) and Shaun Toohey. Dave will be sadly missed by Crystal Prince, his nieces and nephews, many friends and co-workers. In accordance with Dave's wishes, there will be a private family funeral held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Covid 19 restrictions are in place and face coverings are mandatory. In memory Dave and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com