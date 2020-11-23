Entered into rest at home with family by his side, after courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, November 21, 2020. David at the age of 47, is the beloved partner of Lori Nowensky. Loving father of Coulton, Julia and Daniella. Cherished son of Paul and Susan O'Loughlin. Dear brother of Paul Jr. "Pooky" O'Loughlin. David will be missed by Lee Nowensky (Bob Low) and Willie Nowensky, the Nowensky and King family, cousins, extended family, friends and his companions Max and Dapple. As per David's wishes cremation has taken place and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to the Five County's Children Centre of Lindsay or SickKids Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at Stoddart Funeral Home or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com