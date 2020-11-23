1/1
David Anthony O'Loughlin
Entered into rest at home with family by his side, after courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, November 21, 2020. David at the age of 47, is the beloved partner of Lori Nowensky. Loving father of Coulton, Julia and Daniella. Cherished son of Paul and Susan O'Loughlin. Dear brother of Paul Jr. "Pooky" O'Loughlin. David will be missed by Lee Nowensky (Bob Low) and Willie Nowensky, the Nowensky and King family, cousins, extended family, friends and his companions Max and Dapple. As per David's wishes cremation has taken place and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to the Five County's Children Centre of Lindsay or SickKids Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at Stoddart Funeral Home or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
