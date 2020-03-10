|
Passed away at his residence on Thursday February 27, 2020. Dave Ryan of Buckhorn in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Sheila (nee. Daley) of almost 50 years. Son of the late James "Jim" and Lillian (Redden) Ryan. Remembered by his siblings Jimmy & Carroll, Thelma & George Gee, Brenda Arenburg, Donna & James Moffitt, Susan & Dwight Mossman, and the late Harold. Survived by his sister-in-law Barbara & Ken Law, brother-in-law Andre & the late Beverley Proulx, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at the Buckhorn Community Centre on Wednesday March 25, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 PM. There will be a private family interment in the spring of 2020, in Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 10, 2020