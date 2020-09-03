It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Dave Rankin at the age of 78. Dave passed peacefully at PRHC on August 19, 2020 with family by his side. Beloved husband of Helen (Burns). Dave is survived by his children, Tammy Rankin and Tim Rankin (Nicole), sisters Mary Ansell and Lil Rankin. Precious grandpa to Lauren, Sydney and Delaney. Pre-deceased by brothers Ted, Bill (Marilyn) and Jim. Beloved son of the late Wilfred and Frances Rankin (Dillon). Brothers-in-law to Bob Burns (Donna) and the late Bill Burns (Sheila). Dave will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus Council 798. Dave enjoyed volunteering at Showplace, spending time with the Walkie Talkie's and golfing. Dave retired from The Quaker Oats Company after 38 years of service. There will be a private Funeral Mass held at ST. ANNE'S ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH. There was a Graveside Service held at ST. PETER'S CEMETERY, on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Those who knew Dave cherished him as a kind, loving and gentle soul. A special thanks to PRHC staff who contributed to Dave's care as well as family, friends and neighbours for their love and support. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com