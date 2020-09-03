1/1
David George RANKIN
It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Dave Rankin at the age of 78. Dave passed peacefully at PRHC on August 19, 2020 with family by his side. Beloved husband of Helen (Burns). Dave is survived by his children, Tammy Rankin and Tim Rankin (Nicole), sisters Mary Ansell and Lil Rankin. Precious grandpa to Lauren, Sydney and Delaney. Pre-deceased by brothers Ted, Bill (Marilyn) and Jim. Beloved son of the late Wilfred and Frances Rankin (Dillon). Brothers-in-law to Bob Burns (Donna) and the late Bill Burns (Sheila). Dave will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus Council 798. Dave enjoyed volunteering at Showplace, spending time with the Walkie Talkie's and golfing. Dave retired from The Quaker Oats Company after 38 years of service. There will be a private Funeral Mass held at ST. ANNE'S ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH. There was a Graveside Service held at ST. PETER'S CEMETERY, on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Those who knew Dave cherished him as a kind, loving and gentle soul. A special thanks to PRHC staff who contributed to Dave's care as well as family, friends and neighbours for their love and support. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
03:00 PM
ST. PETER'S CEMETERY
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
August 24, 2020
Very sad to hear of the passing of a wonderful person. Love and hugs and sincerest condolences to Helen, Tammy, Tim and families. Will be thinking of you all today. xoxo
Lorena Watson
Friend
August 23, 2020
so sorry to hear of dave,s passing.he was a person you were grateful to know. always volunteering,what ever the cause. he was a very humble gentleman.to helen and family, please cherish the memories he has left you. god bless dave rsp. gail and ron mccabe
ron and gail mccabe
Friend
August 23, 2020
Our sincere Condolences Helen to you and your family. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mary Ann and Rick Stewart
Friend
August 22, 2020
A genuinely nice man, always a pleasure to be with in family gatherings. Sincere condolences to Helen, Tammy and Tim, Mary and Lil and extended family. God bless you all in this time of grief.

Beth and Barry Finch
Friend
August 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Beth and Barry Finch
Acquaintance
August 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Don Smith
Friend
August 21, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Dave’s passing. A wonderful and sincere person, and I was proud to have worked with for many years. My heart goes out to Lil and the entire Rankin Family.
Gord Watkins
Gordon Watkins
Coworker
August 21, 2020
My thoughts go out to you Helen as well as Tammy and Tim. Dave was a proud and hard working Knight. He was always willing to volunteer and would apologize. When he was not available. He will be missed at the Knights, but his memories will live on with us.
Jim Byrnes
Friend
August 21, 2020
Our condolences to Helen and families with the passing of Dave. You are in our prayers and thoughts at this difficult time. Dave and Dianne
Dave and Dianne Brady
Friend
August 21, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Dave’s passing, he was a genuinely nice guy.
Jeff McInroy
Coworker
