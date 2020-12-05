It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dad at the age of 89 on November 28, 2020. David was born and raised in Kingskettle, Fife, Scotland. In Cupar, Fife he apprenticed as a horticulturist and in 1950 he was called up for national service to the Black Watch Regiment to be stationed in Germany and then Egypt. Upon return in 1955, David emigrated from Scotland and started working for the Etobicoke Parks Department. During a trip home to Scotland, David was reacquainted with an old friend and a relationship quickly grew. Kathleen Gray soon followed him to Canada. They married in 1961 and settled in Etobicoke. He next worked for Erindale Nurseries until 1968 when they were persuaded to move to the tiny town of Goodwood, Ontario to run the growing operation for White Rose Nurseries. Their dream to own their own nursery was realized in 1974 when they began Analda Nurseries in Blackstock, which kept them busy for 36 years. In 2010 they relocated to Pontypool where they enjoyed their retirement. David was a landscaper and a member of International Plant Propagators. He also enjoyed working and being a part of the community. He was president of the Blackstock Fair Board, a member of the Scugog Horticultural Society and a member of the Pineridge Garden Club, but without a doubt his most prized title was grandfather to his five adored grandchildren. David will be held in the hearts of his sons Andrew (Jodi), Alan (Anne-Marie) and David (Tonia) as well as his grandchildren Christopher (Laura), Kathleen, Ryan, Makalea and Hayden. He was preceded by his wife Kathleen, his parents Andrew and Susan Petrie and by his sister Dorothy (Waterworth). David will be remembered for his infectiously positive demeanor, his humour and wisdom, his generosity, his endearing Scottish accent and his kind heart - always putting the needs of others before his own. He was our example of patience and compassion. "Och aye. I cannae complain" (David Petrie). He will be greatly missed. Godspeed, Dad. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held next year when David's family and friends can safely gather to share memories. Memorial donations can be made to the Bethany/ Pontypool United Church at 3 George St., Bethany, ON. L0A 1A0 or Prostate Cancer Canada. Online donations or condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
