Passed away September 24, 2020 at PRHC, age 79. Predeceased by his parents David and Marg (nee Thomas) Menzies and siblings Dorothy Mather, Sandra Hamilton and Ann Fleming. Dave will be missed by his sister Carole Hlibka (Bill) his brother Donald and his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the PRHC. Online condolences may be made at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca