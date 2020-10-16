David MORGAN

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 64. David was the loving son of the Florence and Ireneaus Morgan. Dear brother of Anita Record, Tom (Dawn), Lynn Cameron (Stewart), Richard, and Paulette McIllmoyle (Bill). Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. In accordance with David's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be a private family service held a late date. To honour David's strength and courage during his 20 years of cancer survival donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
