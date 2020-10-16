1/1
David MORGAN
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 64. David was the loving son of the Florence and Ireneaus Morgan. Dear brother of Anita Record, Tom (Dawn), Lynn Cameron (Stewart), Richard, and Paulette McIllmoyle (Bill). Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. In accordance with David's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be a private family service held a late date. To honour David's strength and courage during his 20 years of cancer survival donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough, On. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
