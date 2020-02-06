|
May 4, 1985 - February 6, 2017 Todays the anniversary of the day that I lost you, and for a time it felt as though my life had ended to. But loss has taught me many things and now i face each day, with hope and happy memories to help me on my way. And though I'm full of sadness that you're no longer here , your influence still guides me and i still feel you near. What we shared will never die it lives within my heart, bringing strength and comfort while we are apart . Love always, Nicole, Connor and Hayden
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 6, 2020