David Russell LOW
Passed away peacefully at Riverview Manor Peterborough, on November 30, 2020. David of Peterborough, formerly Apsley, in his 82nd year. David was owner and operator of auto body repair shops in Port Hope and Apsley, before retiring from GM. David was owner of Anstruther Marina in the early 70's. Beloved husband of Patricia Low (nee Glover) for 62 years. Loving father of Christian (Maggie) of Rockland, Ontario, Patrick (Cathy) of Prescott, Arizona, Douglas (Donna) of Cold Lake, Alberta and Michael (Michelle McLean) of Lakefield, Ontario. Grandfather of Sarah of Calgary, Alberta, Patrick (Nikki), Josh (Caitlyn), Vanessa (Jon), Megan (Ryan) and great grandfather of 7, all of Cold Lake Alberta. David is predeceased by his parents Russell and Muriel and brother Peter Low (Joan). Cremation has taken place, arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES LAKEFIELD CHAPEL. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society, by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705 652-3355.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Dec. 3, 2020.
