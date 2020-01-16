Home

The family of David V. Burns would like to thank everyone for the love and support shown to us during the loss of a wonderful husband, father, papa and friend. We would like to show our deepest appreciation to all those who sent flowers, made a donation in Dave's name, attended the service in support of our loss, brought food to our home and sent cards of sympathy. We would like to send out a special thank you to the nurses and staff in the dialysis unit at both the RMH and the PRHC. As well, we would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Rev. Denise Boyd for the beautiful service at the Little Britain United Church, the UCW for the lovely luncheon after the service and Mackey's Funeral Home for helping us through this difficult time. Dave will be forever loved and missed by his family and friends. He will live on in the hearts of all those who share in our grief and love. With gratitude and thanks; Dianne Burns and Family
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 16, 2020
