|
|
Entered into rest peacefully at the Toronto General Hospital on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 69. Dave was the loving husband and best friend of Dianne Burns for 47 years. Proud father of Arron (Deanna) Burns, Andre Burns (predeceased), and Renee (furry friend Buddy) Burns. Cherished papa of Clayton, Tyson, Annie and Madalyn. Dear brother of Theresa (Wilf) Ludlam, Evelyn (Charlie) Stevens, Stephen (Colleen) Burns, Kathy (Brian, predeceased) Morey, Philip (Ria) Burns, Janet (John) Robertson, Roger (Shelley) Burns. Remembered by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Carl (Helen, predeceased) Hanshaw, Donna (Gord) McMillan, Kevin (Tracey) Hanshaw and Aubrey (Kay) Hanshaw. Loved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Victor and Delia Burns and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bruce and Helen Hanshaw. Dave will forever be remembered for his quick wit, gentle kindness and his love for his family and friends. A celebration of Dave's life was held at the Little Britain United Church, 1022 Little Britain Road, Little Britain, Ontario on Sunday, January 5th at 2 p.m. Donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or the would be greatly appreciated by the family and may be made at the Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca