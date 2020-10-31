It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the death of Russell Dean, "Mr. P" Pomeroy on October 29, 2020 at the age of 52. Although his passing was sudden and unexpected, Dean had his mother and sister by his side at Peterborough Regional Hospital as he left this earth. He was the cherished son of Paul Pomeroy (2000) and Darlene Walsh and step-son of Jackie Pomeroy (2016) and Donald Walsh. Beloved only brother of Tammy Pomeroy (Frank Tucci) and proud and loving uncle to Gemma and Aurora Tucci. His birth mother Carol Ann Hamilton (Nelson Gallant) reunited with Dean while he was in his 20s and the family thanks her for selflessly giving Dean up at birth so he could join the Pomeroy family. Dean was an educator who spent the past two decades teaching at Westmount Public School. He had a passion for his profession and took tremendous pride in his role of "teacher". Dean earned the respect and trust of his students and empowered them to solve problems, to work together, and to meet their potential as individuals. At the same time, he always delighted in a good practical joke or gag and loved to bring in treats to share with his students. Dean brought his heart to work. An example of this was the dedication he put into his efforts with "Pedal for Hope" year after year. When Dean lost his father Paul to cancer, and then a very dear student, this left a deep imprint on Dean and he felt it was his personal obligation to do what he could to help. It was in great part due to Dean's leadership and passion that Westmount Public School was recognized in 2015 for having raised more than $100 000 in the five years prior, more than any other school in Peterborough at the time. Dean loved to spend time with his many hobbies. He was a lover of books and had bookshelves filled floor to ceiling in his home. As a child, his favourite hobby was to pour over an atlas or to study astronomy. Later on, the developed a love of history that continued throughout his life. He was particularly fascinated by all things related to the history of the British Monarchy and never met a book on the subject that he was not eager to read. On summer mornings, you could find him pouring over a crossword puzzle while having his tea on his back deck. Dean enjoyed his own company, but if you got him one-to-one he was an engaged and entertaining conversationalist. He was a very proud uncle and although generally reserved, never hesitated to tell his nieces that he loved them whenever he saw them. This past summer, he was thrilled to have a week with Gemma and Aurora at his house on their own. Every day he had amazing crafts, activities, and delicious meals planned. He took them shopping, let them stay up late, and generally spoiled them silly. This is how they will remember their Uncle Dean. Dean was a devoted, present, and thoughtful son to his mother Darlene and the best big brother to his sister Tammy. Although they are devastated, they recognize the frailty and uncertainty of life and the importance of holding the ones you love close while you have them. A private interment will take place at Rosemount Memorial Gardens prior to a Memorial visitation on Saturday, November 7, from 1-4 p.m. at NISBETT FUNERAL HOME 600 Monaghan Road. Due to COVID 19 restrictions numbers of visitors entering the funeral home are limited to 25 inside at a time. Guests will be cycled through on a rotating basis. Restrictions do not allow guests to congregate or mingle in the parking lot while waiting or exiting the building. Please call Nisbett Funeral Home at 705-745-3211 to register your attendance at the visitation. There will be a screening process at the door of the funeral home. All entering the building must wear a mask or face covering at all times while physically distancing. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
"To teach is to touch a life forever."