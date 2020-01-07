|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on January 3, 2020 after a 45 year battle with adrenoleukodystrophy. He was the Toronto Maple Leafs # 1 Fan. He never missed watching a game and even had budgies named Blue, Sundin, Cujo, Lupul and Maple. Dean was predeceased by his parents John and Violet Robinson. He was the loving brother, uncle and cousin of the massive Robinson clan. Despite his health challenges, Dean was active in the community delivering the Peterborough Examiner at St. John's Centre and he enjoyed volunteering at the Lumpy Factory. A special thank you to the St. John's Centre for the amazing care Dean was given over the past 32 years. Another special thank you to the nurses and doctors at the PRHC ICU for their love and care of Dean during his many hospital visits and in his final days. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the Greenwood United Church, 737 Donwood Drive, Peterborough. A Celebration of Dean's life will be held at the Church on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 a.m. We ask all those who are attending Dean's celebration of life to wear his favourite team colours - blue and white. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Five Counties Children's Centre, KPP Foundation or a . Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com