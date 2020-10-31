Passed away surrounded by unconditional love on October 26, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Deborah was born September 9, 1957 in Toronto. Debbie was a creative free sprit who loved writing and being one with nature. Loving mother to Brendan, Stephanie (Tom), Catherine (Kyron) and Deanna (Renato). Grandmother to Rosalee and Adeline, Sister to Gary. In keeping with Debbies wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to all the health workers at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, for showing their compassion to Debbie during her last days. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to PRHC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store