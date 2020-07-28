1/1
Deborah (Debbie) POLLOCK
It is with saddened hearts that the family of Deborah (Debbie) Pollock, 61, of Lindsay, Ontario, announces her passing on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family at her home in Lindsay. "I am always with you" When I am gone, release me, let me go, I have so many things to see and do. You mustn't tie yourself to me with too many tears. But be thankful we had so many good years. I gave you my love, and you can only guess how much you've given me in happiness. I thank you for the love that you have shown, but now it is time I traveled on alone, so grieve for me a while, if grieve you must. Then let your grief be comforted by trust. That it is only for a while that we must part, so treasure the memories within your heart. I won't be far away for life goes on. And if you need me, call and I will come. Though you can't see or touch me, I will be near and if you listen to your heart, you'll hear all my love around you soft and clear. And then, when you come this way alone, I'll greet you with a smile and a "welcome home" Debbie is survived by her family and friends. Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life held for Debbie at a later date. The family will keep everyone posted. Check back on www.mackeys.ca for updates.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
