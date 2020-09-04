1/1
Deborah Shearer-Sloan
Suddenly at her home on Wednesday Aug 26, 2020 at the age of 63. Beloved wife, best friend and partner to husband Peter for 41 years of marriage. Loving mother to Brittany & Brett (Loreen). Great friend and sister to Linda, Tammy, Dave and very special sister-in-law Tamy. Also loved are sisters-in-law Vera (Tom) Marion and brothers-in-law Michael, Randy. Wonderfully cool aunt to Coady, Mitchell, Justin, Ashley (Mark) and great aunt to Hudson. Exceptionally caring, loving, attentive "Grammy" to Vice and Wolfy. Kind friend to so many people. Due to Covid19 and the wishes of the family, a small private church service for immediate family only will be held. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Cancer Research are appreciated. Smile because she would want you to. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com

Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
