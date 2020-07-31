At home on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 64. Cherished wife of the late Dennis Condon. Loving mother of Brian, Corey and Jodey. Proud grandmother of Levi, JJ and Conrad. Dear sister of Doug (Julie) and John (Lyn) and sister in law of Steven (Colleen), Barbara (d. Malcom), David (Christine), Joanne, Peter and Margaret (Anna). Beloved daughter of Geraldine "Gerry" and the late Conrad "Conny" Morris. Debbie was greatly loved and will be missed by all her family and friends. Cremation is entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. A private family interment will be held at a later date. If desired donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Peterborough Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
.