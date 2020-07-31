1/1
Debra Ann (Morris) CONDON
At home on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 64. Cherished wife of the late Dennis Condon. Loving mother of Brian, Corey and Jodey. Proud grandmother of Levi, JJ and Conrad. Dear sister of Doug (Julie) and John (Lyn) and sister in law of Steven (Colleen), Barbara (d. Malcom), David (Christine), Joanne, Peter and Margaret (Anna). Beloved daughter of Geraldine "Gerry" and the late Conrad "Conny" Morris. Debbie was greatly loved and will be missed by all her family and friends. Cremation is entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. A private family interment will be held at a later date. If desired donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Peterborough Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
