Deline Patricia Mary WARR
Went to be with her Lord and Saviour on July 7,2020. She was in her 88th year. Beloved wife and best friend of Rex Warr for almost 45 years. She was predeased by her parents James Deline and Rose Hartman; and her five sisters, Viola, Lillian, Minnie, Dorothy and Bette. Pat is survived by her sister-in-law Mary Mason. She was a special aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Pat could light up a room with her presence! She had an unwavering faith in God. She was blessed with musical talents both piano and voice. Pat and Rex shared a ministry in music sharing God's word for over thirty years. In view of Covid-19, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. In memory of Pat, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 14, 2020.
