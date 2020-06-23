Delores Dianne Rafferty
Passed away suddenly at Kingston General Hospital ICU after emergency surgery June 19, 2020 at the age of 82. Delores is now waiting her beloved husband Larry of 25 years as their adventurous life together started at the Old Mill in Toronto May 27, 1995. Together they cruised many parts of the world. Missed by her faithful dog Fiona, her close family Tracy (Paul), Lucas, Kyle, Jeff, Amanda and Brittany Richardson. Kevin Bryan, Stephen (Cheryl) Rafferty, (Ashley and Jorden). Delores was a retired registered nurse with an outstanding career. Private family service will take place at Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street Lindsay. If desired memorial donations to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society through the Mackey Funeral home or online at www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 23, 2020.
