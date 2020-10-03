1/
Denis De KUYPER
It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the passing of Denis Andrew De Kuyper on September 25, 2020. He passed peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side. Denis had no greater love than for his high school sweetheart and devoted wife, Donna. They raised a family and spent their life together making unforgettable memories. During their 48 years of marriage, Denis and Donna built wonderful friendships that brought each of them so much joy. A piece of Denis' heart went with Donna upon her passing. This marks their beautiful reunion. His greatest fortune in life was his children, Stephen and Krista, along with his son-in-law and great friend, Ian. The pride he had for his children had no boundaries. Whether a special occasion or a simple chat, nothing made him happier than spending time with them. Denis was predeceased by his father and mother, Andrew and Marion De Kuyper and is survived by his brothers Daniel (Nancy) and David (Karen) and sisters Susan (Roger) and Robyn (Dwaine). Together they shared a love of great cuisine, laughter, and family. Denis held a special place in his heart for his nephews and nieces and loved to spend time with his young great-nephews, who affectionately referred to him as papa. As per his wishes, a celebration of Denis' life will be held at a later date, when all those who meant the most to him can freely gather and share great stories. Denis held great sympathy for those less fortunate. Should you wish to make a donation in Denis memory, a donation to your local food bank would be appreciated. Denis will be missed and remembered by all. Rest easy our good Captain. Donations and online condolences may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 3, 2020.
