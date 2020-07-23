1/1
Denise Mary PAGE
1960 - 2020
Sadly, Denise passed away at her residence in Lakefield on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the age of 60. She is loved fiercely and will be missed by her brothers Marcel and Raymond, brother-in-law Ron Caldwell, dear friends Diane O'Toole, Joyce Stinton, Suzette Huntley and Jennifer Holgate, and her four-legged friend Ruffus. Predeceased by her parents Louis and Antoinette, son Dylan Gammon, brother Wayne, and sister Linda Caldwell. The family would like to express their gratitude to PSW Kathleen and Lakefield Youth Unlimited Director Chris Jones for their care and compassion through the years with Denise. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life has been planned for later summer, please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Lakefield Youth Unlimited or the Kidney Foundation. Condolences and/or donations can be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705.652.3355.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
