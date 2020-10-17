1/1
Dennis Forsyth KEZAR Jr.
passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. Born in Vermont, USA on April 3, 1950 to his loving parents, Pauline and Dennis Kezar Sr (predeceased). Dearly loved by Sandra Wild. Dennis was the loving father of Polly, Carrie (Miles) and sons Jake and Michael (predeceased). A stepfather to Dustin and Darryl (Sherry). Loving brother to Sandra (Marshall), Carol (Lloyd), Joe (Connie), Bonnie, Pat (Fernum), Shonie (Soren) and Frank. Predeceased by brothers John, Robert and Peter. Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Katy (Luke), Kourtney (Jordan), Heather, Luke, Lawson, Amber (Drew), Michelle (predeceased by Adam 2001). Step grandchildren Natalie, Jamie (Denny) and Jeremy. Great grandchildren Grayson, Georgia, Sophia and Willow. Step grandchildren Jordyn, Mariah, Michaela, Rylan and Ryson. Loved by many nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles and dear friends. Cremation has taken place. There will be an online Celebration of Life with photo memories to celebrate Dennis's life. Graveside service will be held at later date due to COVID 19 restrictions. Donations can be made in Dennis's memory to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and can be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
