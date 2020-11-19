1/1
Dennis Carpenter, a resident of Fenelon Falls, prominent member of Knox Presbyterian Church in Bobcaygeon, representative elder to the Lindsay Peterborough Presbytery, and a former Executive with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce passed away peacefully at Princess Margaret Hospital, Toronto on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Doreen Carpenter (September 21, 2020). Loving father of Susan and her husband Paul Daly of Toronto, Ontario. Devoted Pappa of Katie Daly and her husband Manuel Larrabure of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania and of Janice Daly and her husband Jay Comendador of Toronto and Great-Pappa of Cole, Paulo and Leila. The family will celebrate Dennis's life at a later date. If desired memorial donations to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. To leave an on-line condolence, share a story or photo or to make a memorial donation please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 19, 2020.
