June 9th, 2020, we lost an Angel. Diana Gregg passed unexpectedly and peacefully at the PHRC. She is survived by a brother Greg Bastamoff, two daughters Dunja Elliott (Scott) and Kate Gregg, two grandsons Kevin and Colin Geddes and a great-grandson Jace Martin. She is prede-ceased by her mother Lilo Batamoff and husband Paul Gregg. Diana was born in Berlin but raised in Toronto. She attended the Ontario College of Art where she started her career in architec-ture. Later she attended the University of Victoria were she started her second career as a teacher. When she married Paul Gregg, they ventured off to many places throughout Canada, Vermont and New Hampshire. Diana loved this time of her life. She soon discovered her talent for fabric arts, cresting, producing and selling different items at craft fairs and bazaars. Diana was an active member of the Peterborough Hand Weavers and Spinners Guild. She so enjoyed being immersed in the loving atmosphere of these creative women where her talents truly shone. Diana was a very active member of her community as a volunteer with One Roof, The Canoe Museum and her greatest love of all was her church comm-unity of All Saints Anglican. A special thank you to pastor Samantha Caravan for her generous time spent with Diana over the past year and at her bedside reading hymns during her last moments. Diana was deeply involved in helping run many events and programs at the church. She will be missed by so many of her congregation, friends, fellow weavers and her many volunteer organisations. Our community has lost a great light and gift. A Celebration of Life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church at a later date. In memory of Diana, donations to One Roof Community Centre would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 13, 2020.