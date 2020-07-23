1/
Diane Heron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Heron (2017). Loving mother of Douglas (Paula), Scott (Shirley), Andrea (Victor) and dearly missed by her seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Diane is survived by her brother Scott Cameron (Else). In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society of the charity of your choice and can be made through JARDINE FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION & TRIBUTE CENTRE, 8 Princes' St. W., Fenelon Falls, 705-887-3130.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jardine Funeral Home
8 Princes' Street West
Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0
(705) 887-3130
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jardine Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved