Diane Heron

Peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Heron (2017). Loving mother of Douglas (Paula), Scott (Shirley), Andrea (Victor) and dearly missed by her seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Diane is survived by her brother Scott Cameron (Else). In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
of the charity of your choice
and can be made through JARDINE FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION & TRIBUTE CENTRE, 8 Princes' St. W., Fenelon Falls, 705-887-3130.