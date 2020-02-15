Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diane VanNess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane J. VanNess


1945 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane J. VanNess Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, February 10, 2020. Dear mother of Leigh Ann and Paul. Beloved grandmother of Tyler, Harlea, Marissa, Ryan and Brianna. The family would like to offer sincere thanks to the nursing staff at PRHC for the excellent care provided during Diane's extended stay. A service will follow at Parklawn Cemetery in Toronto, Ontario at a date to be determined in the Spring. Donations in honour of Diane to the PRHC Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -