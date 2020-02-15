|
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, February 10, 2020. Dear mother of Leigh Ann and Paul. Beloved grandmother of Tyler, Harlea, Marissa, Ryan and Brianna. The family would like to offer sincere thanks to the nursing staff at PRHC for the excellent care provided during Diane's extended stay. A service will follow at Parklawn Cemetery in Toronto, Ontario at a date to be determined in the Spring. Donations in honour of Diane to the PRHC Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 15, 2020