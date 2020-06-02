Diane Leverne Hall
"To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die..." Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Sunday May 31, 2020. Diane lived for her grandchildren and family was so important to her. She is always loved and will be missed by her husband of 52 years, Terry Hall, her daughters Sherry Whetung and Terra Cumming (Matthew), her grandchildren Jordan Whetung and Grayson, Liam and Aliyah Cumming, and great grandchild Blake Whetung. Cherished by her siblings Marilyn Ball (John), Wayne Toms (Kathy), Bonnie Toms, Carol Ann Fukasaka (Reg), Robbie Toms and Janet Toms. Predeceased by her parents Keith and Marjorie Toms and sister Yvonne Toms. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Lung Association are greatly appreciated. Friends and family can send condolences and or make donations by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.comor by calling 705-652-3355.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
