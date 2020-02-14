|
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Diane Marilyn Holmes on February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph (Joe) Holmes for 48 years. Loving mother to Stephen (Linda) Holmes, Randy (Susan) Holmes, Chris (Kim) Houston and Karen (Scott) Parker. Diane will be sadly missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her mother Mary Clarke, father Donald Filsinger and sister Nadine Cockburn. Fondly remembered by her friends and family of the heart. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. If so desired memorial donations in memory of Diane to the Lindsay Boys and Girls Club or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 14, 2020