Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mangan Funeral Home
332 Osborne Street
Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-5777
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane HOLMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Marilyn (Filsinger) HOLMES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Marilyn (Filsinger) HOLMES Obituary
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Diane Marilyn Holmes on February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph (Joe) Holmes for 48 years. Loving mother to Stephen (Linda) Holmes, Randy (Susan) Holmes, Chris (Kim) Houston and Karen (Scott) Parker. Diane will be sadly missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her mother Mary Clarke, father Donald Filsinger and sister Nadine Cockburn. Fondly remembered by her friends and family of the heart. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. If so desired memorial donations in memory of Diane to the Lindsay Boys and Girls Club or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -