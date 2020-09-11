1/1
Dianne Eileen (Mitchiner) BRACHVOGEL
Dianne died peacefully at Case Manor Long Term Care Home on Friday, September 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband Hans and family members. Her journey to a place of beauty has begun, where she will continue to capture images beautifully rendered on canvas and paper. She leaves behind a large family and good friends. Mother of Sunny (Mark), Guy (Vicki) and Jason (Paula), grandmother of Tyler (Maddi), Courtney (Kevin), Kelsey, Madison, Jacob, Lucas, Devon and Owen, and great-grandmother of Theodore, Aurora, Koen and Corbin. Dianne was the only child of Grace (Chop) and Leslie Mitchiner, both deceased. She was born in Kingston, Ontario on July 16, 1944, while her father, a pilot in the RAF, was stationed here in Canada to train Canadian Air Force members to become pilots. Dianne also leaves behind a large extended family here in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. Dianne's family extends their sincere appreciation for the compassionate and loving care she received from the staff at Case Manor for six years. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon, Ontario. In accordance with Dianne's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Cremation has taken place and a family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society. Donations made and condolences shared by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 11, 2020.
