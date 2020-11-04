With shattered hearts we announce the passing of Dick Williams. Dick passed away peacefully at his home in his 93rd year surrounded by unconditional love. Dick leaves behind a devastated family. Wife and soulmate, Donna. Heartbroken children, son Steven, wife Leah Brown and daughter Jennifer, husband Joe Schell. An outstanding Grandad to Cameran, Emerson and Wynter. Dick also leaves behind a twin brother Ronald Williams and younger sister Brenda Norrish in England. Loving brother-in-law to Robert Allard, Pam Ellacott, Pat Poljanowski, Michael Allard, Diane Killoran and Deirdre Allard. Also leaving behind many loving nieces and nephews. Dick's quick wit, engaging smile and easy banter will be missed by all those lucky enough to have known him. A special thanks to nurse Lisa Rausch and Dr Kristine Roberts. Your kindness is appreciated. Dick was truly the epitome of a great, gentle man, who will be unconditionally loved and missed forever. Dick will be cremated and a celebration of life with family to follow. Please, no condolences, hug those around you and be grateful for the love you share.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store