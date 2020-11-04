1/1
Dick WILLIAMS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With shattered hearts we announce the passing of Dick Williams. Dick passed away peacefully at his home in his 93rd year surrounded by unconditional love. Dick leaves behind a devastated family. Wife and soulmate, Donna. Heartbroken children, son Steven, wife Leah Brown and daughter Jennifer, husband Joe Schell. An outstanding Grandad to Cameran, Emerson and Wynter. Dick also leaves behind a twin brother Ronald Williams and younger sister Brenda Norrish in England. Loving brother-in-law to Robert Allard, Pam Ellacott, Pat Poljanowski, Michael Allard, Diane Killoran and Deirdre Allard. Also leaving behind many loving nieces and nephews. Dick's quick wit, engaging smile and easy banter will be missed by all those lucky enough to have known him. A special thanks to nurse Lisa Rausch and Dr Kristine Roberts. Your kindness is appreciated. Dick was truly the epitome of a great, gentle man, who will be unconditionally loved and missed forever. Dick will be cremated and a celebration of life with family to follow. Please, no condolences, hug those around you and be grateful for the love you share.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved